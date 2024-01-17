Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.69. 454,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,965. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

