Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.41. 760,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

