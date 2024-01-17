Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 2%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.79 and last traded at $64.18. Approximately 332,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,208,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

