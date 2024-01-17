Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

