SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUCW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 482,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

