Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Select Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

SEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Select Medical stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Select Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

