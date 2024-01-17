Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $168.91

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.91 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 175.40 ($2.23). Senior shares last traded at GBX 171.60 ($2.18), with a volume of 1,165,272 shares trading hands.

Senior Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £715.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,452.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.89.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

