Seven Hills Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SEVN stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 330.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 33,329 shares in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

