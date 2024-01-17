Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declines By 10.3%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 888,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.5 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARESF opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.35%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 84.74%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.