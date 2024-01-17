Short Interest in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Decreases By 16.3%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 10,890,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

AvidXchange Trading Down 3.4 %

AVDX opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.96. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. Analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $22,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,639,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,224,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $22,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,639,898 shares in the company, valued at $105,224,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,665,075 shares of company stock valued at $24,335,501 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

