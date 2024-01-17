Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Rises By 11.1%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCKIY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

Babcock International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

