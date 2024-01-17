Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Declines By 8.9%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Baidu by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.94.

Baidu Stock Down 4.2 %

Baidu stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.86.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.