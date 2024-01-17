Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Decreases By 15.3%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BELFA opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $792.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.59. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 161.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

