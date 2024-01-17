Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Drops By 10.8%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.