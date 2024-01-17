Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Grows By 8.8%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

BRP Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in BRP by 232.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.15. 18,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,027. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.18%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

