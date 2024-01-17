Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Grows By 8.8%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOOO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP
BRP Price Performance
Shares of DOOO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.15. 18,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,027. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRP Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.18%.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
Further Reading
