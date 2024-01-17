Short Interest in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Decreases By 14.9%

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 20.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,134. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,849 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

