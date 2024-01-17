Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Drops By 10.6%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth $3,237,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $857,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,692 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.94 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.