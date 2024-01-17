Short Interest in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Drops By 18.2%

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLST opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a P/E ratio of 119.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Catalyst Bancorp has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $13.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

