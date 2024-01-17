Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Increases By 8.7%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 487,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,351. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

