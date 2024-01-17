Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Increases By 9.6%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 406,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRPAF

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

OTCMKTS:CRPAF opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41.

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.