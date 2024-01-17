Short Interest in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expands By 9.5%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,920. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.61, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

