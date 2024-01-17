Short Interest in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expands By 9.5%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
DocuSign Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,920. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.61, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
