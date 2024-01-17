Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Grows By 9.0%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DYNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

