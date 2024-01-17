Short Interest in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Drops By 9.7%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 67,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in EVERTEC by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at $5,745,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

