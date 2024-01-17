Short Interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Drops By 18.1%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.2 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $150.42 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average is $133.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

