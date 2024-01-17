Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rises By 10.0%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

FS Bancorp stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $278.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

