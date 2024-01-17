Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Drops By 9.9%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $113.40. 342,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,367. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

