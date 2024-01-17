Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Rises By 10.6%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Getty Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Down 2.0 %

Getty Realty stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 126.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Getty Realty

