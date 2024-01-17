Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Decreases By 15.4%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

Shares of Giga-tronics stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Giga-tronics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 601.98%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions.

