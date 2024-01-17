Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Increases By 11.4%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.72. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBZ. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

