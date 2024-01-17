Short Interest in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Declines By 8.2%

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 892,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FUL

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $83.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.