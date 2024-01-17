Short Interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Declines By 19.3%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 18,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

