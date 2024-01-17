Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Drops By 14.2%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:HCTI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Healthcare Triangle has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $10.89.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 31.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.37%.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

