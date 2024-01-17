Short Interest in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Declines By 10.3%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HIBB

Hibbett Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 50,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,594. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hibbett by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 260,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.