Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Increases By 9.4%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $314.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 million. Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $45,988.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

