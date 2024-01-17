Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Decreases By 14.1%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 152.0 days.
IMI Stock Performance
Shares of IMIAF stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. IMI has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.
About IMI
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IMI
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.