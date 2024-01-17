Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Decreases By 14.1%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 152.0 days.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMIAF stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. IMI has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

