Short Interest in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Drops By 12.8%

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.02%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

