Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Decreases By 19.0%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ingles Markets from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

