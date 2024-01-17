Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Drops By 8.0%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 786,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,810.0 days.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDWPF opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

