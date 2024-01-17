Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Drops By 16.4%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jack in the Box by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,460,000 after purchasing an additional 336,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 307,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 303,354 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
