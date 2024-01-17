Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Decreases By 8.8%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,138.0 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
About JD Sports Fashion
