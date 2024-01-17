Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Expands By 10.8%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSM opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

