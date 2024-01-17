Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.54. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 1,551,216 shares traded.

SBSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

