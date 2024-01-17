SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Reaches $23.90 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $290.15 million and $23.90 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00018863 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.94 or 1.00001811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011627 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00250678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,048,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,665,354.3915045 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29179429 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $25,037,474.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

