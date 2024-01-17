Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $27.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.92.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
