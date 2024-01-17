Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Down 10.1% in December

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

Further Reading

