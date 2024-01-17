SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.18

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

SM Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 210.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

NYSE:SM opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,806 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

