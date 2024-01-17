Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Acquires 89 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,029,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 156,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average is $150.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.