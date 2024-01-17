SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,359,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 864,518 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SmartRent

SmartRent Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $587.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 461.29 and a beta of 2.07.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

In related news, Director Bruce C. Strohm purchased 41,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $117,274.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,298.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter worth $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SmartRent by 128.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SmartRent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SmartRent by 224.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.