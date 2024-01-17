Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $1,347,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,777,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,925,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $1,347,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,777,844 shares in the company, valued at $33,925,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,181 shares of company stock valued at $14,106,204 in the last three months.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Snap by 6.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after buying an additional 392,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 147,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
