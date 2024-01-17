Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.93

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 225869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price target on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of C$583.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.31.

In other Solaris Resources news, Director Daniel Earle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

